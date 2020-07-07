Uttar Pradesh DGP increases bounty on Vikas Dubey's arrest to Rs 2.5 lakh

Police personnel rest during a search operation near the residence of gangster Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. Pic/PTI

The office of Uttar Pradesh DGP announced on Monday that bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to '2.5 lakh. Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel lost their lives.'

Currently, a search operation is underway for Dubey in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him. Eight policemen were killed. Last week, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a search operation from the residence of Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia each for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter.

3 cops suspended

Uttar Pradesh police have suspended three more cops, suspecting that they tipped off Dubey whose gang members killed eight policemen in an ambush last week. Police had earlier suspended Vinay Tiwari, station officer at Chaubeypur station.

