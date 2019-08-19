Uttar Pradesh government shunts Prayagraj SSP after six murders take place in a day

national

In one incident, three people were shot dead at the Chauphatak bridge in Dhoomanganj area. A dispute over the building of a wall was said to be the motive behind the crime

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government under CM Yogi Adityanath removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Atul Sharma from his post following six murders in a day in the district of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In Atul Sharma's place, Satyarth Anirudhh Pankaj has been posted as the new SSP of Prayagraj.

The #YogiAdityanath government on August 19 removed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) #AtulSharma from his post following six murders in a day in the district. pic.twitter.com/ut7BzwaAB8 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

In a shocking incident, six murders took place within a few hours on Sunday thereby creating panic in the district, reports news agency IANS. In one incident, three people were shot dead at the Chauphatak bridge in Dhoomanganj area. A dispute over the building of a wall was said to be the motive behind the crime. An FIR has been lodged against 10 persons out of which the police managed to nab eight of them.

In another incident, a couple was killed with a sharp weapon in Korari village. The couple identified as Santosh and Seema were sleeping when they were attacked by unidentified assailants. In the third incident, one man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Alapur locality of the Prayagraj district.

The family of the deceased person has lodged an FIR against five persons. According to the police, an old enmity is said to be the motive behind the crime. The victim and the accused, both have a criminal history.

With inputs from IANS

