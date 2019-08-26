Varun Dhawan 'accuses' Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan of copying

bollywood

The trio - Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Ganesh Acharya seem to be rehearsing for a dance number from the movie Coolie No. 1

Sara Ali Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Varun Dhawan/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Varun Dhawan has funnily accused his Coolie No. 1 co-actor Sara Ali Khan of copying the colour of his clothes. On August 26, Varun Dhawan shared a photograph on his social media handle where he can be seen striking a pose along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who he tagged as Masterji and Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan.

The trio - Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Ganesh Acharya seem to be rehearsing for a dance number from the movie. The actress sported a yellow crop top, paired with black yoga pants, Varun is seen wearing the same coloured t-shirt. While both are seen wearing yellow, Varun 'accused' Sara of copying the colour during rehearsals.

He wrote in Hindi: "Saraji ne mere vastra ke rang ko copy kiya," which translates to "Sara has copied the colour of my clothes."

The two stars will be seen together in director David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No.1, which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.

Speaking of David Dhawan's directorial venture, he said: "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the remake. On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the period drama, Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, but the film turned out to be a box office dud.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is the sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal (2009). This untitled film, too, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. During the shoot of this film, which kickstarted in Delhi, many video clips and pictures from the sets surfaced on social media.

