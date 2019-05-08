Varun Dhawan celebrates Natasha Dalal's birthday in the cutest way ever; watch video

bollywood

In the video, Natasha Dalal can be seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by friends. She is later seen blowing the birthday candles as her friends sing 'Happy Birthday'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal/picture courtesy: Varun Dhawan''s fanclub

Varun Dhawan took some time off from his busy schedule and celebrated his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday on May 8. The actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video from the birthday celebrations on Tuesday night.

In the video, Natasha can be seen cutting her birthday cake surrounded by friends. She is later seen blowing the birthday candles as her friends sing 'Happy Birthday'. The couple's FC also shared the video and it is filled with love and mush. Take a look!

Varun had opened about his relationship with Natasha a while back and ever since the two have made many public appearances together.

In a recent interview, the 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' star said, "My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them."

The 32-year-old had also revealed how Natasha influenced him to take up some of the projects he has been a part of. "Actually, I decided to do a film like 'Badlapur' or 'October' because of her. It's because of her and some of our friends that I do slightly different films. They like such kind of cinema," Varun said.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor also opened up about Natasha on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 6.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support," he had said.

Varun Dhawan's dad, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news about the duo's marriage in a media interaction that Varun and Natasha are indeed getting married in 2020. He said, "His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?"

Varun was last seen in 'Kalank' which released on April 17, this year. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. He will be next seen in Remo D'souza's 'Street Dancer' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Natasha Dalal sends out a heartfelt note to Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates