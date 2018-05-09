Varun Dhawan shares adorable photo with rumoured ladylove Natasha Dalal on her birthday

On May 8, it was Varun Dhawan's rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal's birthday. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Natasha



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn

Well, May 8th was not only about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, it was also Varun Dhawan's rumoured ladylove Natasha Dalal's birthday. A fashion designer by profession, Dalal turned 29 on Tuesday, and beau Varun had a beautiful birthday wish for her.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a story with Natasha. He shared a selfie with her and captioned it with a cake symbol. The two of them have been dating each other for a really long time. Although the couple makes several public appearances together, they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

Both, Varun and Natasha Dalal also attended the grand wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at The Leela Hotel in Andheri.

There were rumours that the couple has headed for a splitsville. However, Natasha's presence at the actor's housewarming party put all the speculations to rest. Maybe it was just a lover's tiff?

In fact, the actor has now become more comfortable in getting clicked with Natasha by the paparazzi. Be it a movie date or a dinner date, he is always at his casual best. Avoiding cameras are a thing of the past now!

After a phenomenal performance in Shoojit Sircar's October, Varun Dhawan has an amazing line-up of movies, namely, 'Sui Dhaaga' with Anushka Sharma, and Karan Johar's 'Rannbhoomi'. With back-to-back blockbusters, Varun is considered to be one of the bankable actors in the current generation.

