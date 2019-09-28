Vashi gang-rape victim's friends tell cops: This is no less than Nirbhaya

Despite brutality of assault, they have not added 'attempt to murder' section in FIR.

A whole week after incident, police have not been able to arrest even one accused.

The gang-rape of the 34-year-old man in Navi Mumbai by five drug addicts on Monday evening is as horrific as the Nirbhaya case, but the cops do not seem to be keen on finding the rapists as the victim is a man, his friends have alleged. In fact, the victim has even given a description of the accused, their looks and what they were wearing. Two of them looked to be around 25 and the other three looked above 35.

'Will go on hunger strike'

The friends have now threatened to take out a candlelight march or sit on a hunger strike if the cops fail to act. They have submitted a letter to senior police officers alleging the lackadaisical attitude of the local police who have failed to arrest the accused even 96 hours after the incident. Also, the police are reluctant to add attempt to murder and kidnapping charges in the case, both of which evidently happened, his friends said.



"First of all, it took more than 24 hours to convince the cops to register a case in this matter. The incident had taken place on Monday evening and the case was registered after almost 24 hours. The cops wasted more than 24 hours questioning my friend's character," said the victim's friend Atish Gharat.



He added, "No one took the incident seriously because he is a man. The case is no less brutal than Nirbhaya in any way. The day the incident took place, we came to know about it in the night. The next day, my friends and I reached the police station to report the incident. We told the police how brutally he was assaulted and the act of inserting a coconut in his rectum could have cost him his life. We requested the police to add attempt to murder and kidnapping charges as it would tighten the case. When they did not listen and we began to insist, the investigator shouted, telling us 'don't teach us the law'. Anyway, they are now working on the case."



Friends vow to ensure justice for the victim

According to the victim's friends, they are constantly following up with the police, but until the case was reported by the media it had not moved an inch. "For the past two days, we have been getting information about the case progress details. Also, the crime branch became involved. Gharat said, "Instead of first arresting the accused, the police cast aspersions on my friend's character. We had to give all details to the police starting from his childhood. They should have been a little sensitive."

Friends said the victim is an extremely obedient son and never got into any fights. He had recently started working for a semi-government organisation. His one bad habit was that he liked to smoke, which, too, he had started recently and had told friends he wanted to kick the habit. We have always seen him smiling and now have to see him lying like that in hospital. We are in shock. The children in our area who are very fond of him are also shocked and are praying for his recovery."

Family has no funds

The victim's middleclass family is struggling to collect funds for his surgery and his friends have been trying to help out. His family is unwilling to be part of any protest out of fear of their 'name being ruined'.

The rubbish-filled spot that is mostly used by drug addicts where the gang rape happened

Another friend Shailendra Singh, said, "We hope the accused are nabbed quickly." Karan Jain who remembers the victim as being the most helpful person in the society said, "My friend is a gem of person and I am so angry that the cops can think the worst of him when such a brutal thing has happened to him. We are ready to help the police but we want the accused arrested. We want justice for our friend."

Cops say



Atish Gharat

Pankaj Dahane (DCP Zone 1) said, "I will check with the Vashi police about the allegations and the letter to add sections and will take a decision once we get a report from doctors."

'Purpose of rape is not sexual gratification'

When asked why most rapes take on such a brutal turn, where objects meant to cause a lot of pain are inserted into private parts, etc, psychotherapist Swati Deepak told mid-day:

While rape is a sexual offence, it actually is an act of aggression. The purpose of rape is usually not sexual gratification. The motives behind rape are harm, pain and terror.

Gang-rapes can be gruesome, due to the additional competition among the perpetrators, to cause more torture. The victim is seen as an object and not a person.

As members of a social group, we have lesser aggressive tendencies or we sublimate our aggressive tendencies by watching cinema that includes terror and torture, reading horror stories, competing in a healthy manner, etc.

In addicts, mental and moral boundaries are diluted. Aggressive thoughts get translated into action. Sex and aggression as a combination is fueled by an absent conscience at the given moment.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man gang-raped by five in Vashi

Inputs by Dalreen Ramos

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates