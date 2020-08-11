Veteran poet and lyrics writer Rahat Indori tests positive for COVID-19

Renowned poet Rahat Indori on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year old lyricist shared the information on Twitter today and explained that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms.

He has been admitted to the Aurobindo Hospital, Madhya Pradesh. Have a look right here:

à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¯à¤¾, à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥.à¤à¤°à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤² à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¡à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤

à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦ à¤à¤¸ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤



à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤²à¥à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤¨ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤, à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¼à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤° à¤à¤° à¤«à¥à¤¸à¤¬à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¥. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

The celebrated poet also assured his fans that he will keep them updated about his health condition through the social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. Rahat Indori is a well-known figure in the genre of Urdu Poetry and has also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs. He has written the songs for the movies Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Murder, and others.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news