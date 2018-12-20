Vikrant Massey: Women have been instrumental to my career

bollywood

Vikrant Massey talks about collaborating with Deepika Padukone, director Meghna Gulzar in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Meghna Gulzar

In what is the perfect way to round off a successful year, Vikrant Massey has been signed on for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The film — based on the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal — has the actor play the love interest of leading lady Deepika Padukone.

"Meghna ji never shies from commenting on social issues. This will be an altering film because it stands up against acid attack as a crime, and she has critiqued it with gumption," begins Massey, excited to be part of Gulzar's vision. He also points out that his notable works — be it Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) or A Death In The Gunj (2017) — have been helmed by women. "The power women I have worked with have been instrumental in changing the course of my career."

Talking of women power, Chhapaak will mark his first collaboration with Padukone. "Deepika has always been kind to me. She had called to congratulate me after watching A Death In The Gunj. I am looking forward to working with her."

