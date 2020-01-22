Viral video: 91-year-old woman dances after end of therapy

91-year-old woman, Julia Lewis let go of her walker and donned dancing shoes after she finished physical therapy. She is seen happily dancing to the tune of Elvis Presley's Jailhouse Rock.

Lewis lives at a retirement home in Indianapolis and has gone viral because of her dance video. According to Golden Age Home Health Care, Lewis is a long-time resident of the retirement home and after her therapy, she told the nurses that she wanted to dance.

"Love it!!! She looks so happy and healthy!" wrote a user while a second wrote, "This made my entire week!" said another, while a third added: "That smile on her face says it all!"

