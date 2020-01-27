Viral video: Little boy eating candy during assembly will remind you of your childhood

There are some videos that make your day and this is one of them.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to the micro-blogging site to share the video of a boy eating candy during the school prayer in the assembly.

A small boy is seen standing with his eyes closed and hands joined during the assemble. While one may think that the boy is focusing all his energies towards singing the prayer, 'Itni Shakti Hume Dena.' However, one can also see that the boy doesn't leave a chance to relish his candy which he is wearing on his index finger.

This video is the best thing on the internet today. It will remind you of all things childhood.

Twitter users said, "Superb Sir aaapney kiya tha bachpan? 100% serious fun main kiya tha lekin yeah Nahi biscuit khaya tha prayer's time and assembly may," "Bachpan ki masti,"Don't make fun sir, he is meditating."

