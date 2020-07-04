Search

Viral video: Mother elephant helps calf climb over road barrier successfully

Updated: Jul 04, 2020, 13:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen, who said that many road structures are also the reason for road kills among animals

A screengrab of the viral video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen
After sharing an adorable video of a baby elephant playing with its trunk, Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen on Friday took to Twitter to share yet another cute video of the gentle animal. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the IFS officer shared a heartwarming video of a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier. While sharing the video, Ramen said that the elephant calf was blessed to get the help from its mother.

In the 1-minute 28-seconds video clip, three elephants can be seen crossing a road and climbing over a barrier. While the mother and another young elephant successfully cross the barrier, the baby elephant is unable to climb over the barricade.

After the first unseccessful attempt, the baby elephant makes numerous attempts to climb over the barricade, only to fail again. Finally, the mother elephant comes to her baby's rescue. Using her trunk, the mother elephant helps her calf climb the barricade and cross it.

Ramen said that the video footage was shared with her by another officer. In her tweet, she also said that such structures are the reason for road kills and urged the government to plan animal friendly linear projects that pass through the forests and green corridors. "Not every animal are that lucky," Ramen tweeted while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the heartwarming video showing the bond between the mother and her child has gone viral and collected nearly 30,000 views. Hundreds of users took to the comments section of the post and urged authorities to stop creating barriers that can be deadly for animals.

Here's how netizens reacted:

What do you think of the adorable mumma elephant's video?

A few days ago, Ramen had shared another heartwarming video of a mother bear teaching her cub to climb a tree. In the video, the mother bear is seen climbing a tree as the cub waits on the ground observing the mother and then attempts the climb. 

