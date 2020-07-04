Viral video: Mother elephant helps calf climb over road barrier successfully

After sharing an adorable video of a baby elephant playing with its trunk, Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen on Friday took to Twitter to share yet another cute video of the gentle animal. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the IFS officer shared a heartwarming video of a mother elephant helping its baby to climb over a road barrier. While sharing the video, Ramen said that the elephant calf was blessed to get the help from its mother.

This little Elephant calf was blessed to get the help from its mother. Not every animal are that lucky. Such structures are also the reason for roadkills. High time to rethink& plan animal friendly linear projects that pass through d forests& corridors. Video shared by an officer pic.twitter.com/USAcWizJYZ — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 3, 2020

In the 1-minute 28-seconds video clip, three elephants can be seen crossing a road and climbing over a barrier. While the mother and another young elephant successfully cross the barrier, the baby elephant is unable to climb over the barricade.

After the first unseccessful attempt, the baby elephant makes numerous attempts to climb over the barricade, only to fail again. Finally, the mother elephant comes to her baby's rescue. Using her trunk, the mother elephant helps her calf climb the barricade and cross it.

This calf thinks the trunk is a toy!#Elephant calves do not know the use of the trunk until they reach 6 to 9 months. They slowly learn to use it from their mother and other adults in the herd. pic.twitter.com/RnZElNaB7t — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 27, 2020

Ramen said that the video footage was shared with her by another officer. In her tweet, she also said that such structures are the reason for road kills and urged the government to plan animal friendly linear projects that pass through the forests and green corridors. "Not every animal are that lucky," Ramen tweeted while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the heartwarming video showing the bond between the mother and her child has gone viral and collected nearly 30,000 views. Hundreds of users took to the comments section of the post and urged authorities to stop creating barriers that can be deadly for animals.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Please break those blocks or put a concrete slope on their route — RajeshG (@garajesh31) July 3, 2020

Good to see the lorry driver wait until the elephant is able to climb the wall.

Genuinely believe elephant population has grown in tht Nilgiri Biosphere over the past two decades

Going to be more tough to balance development & Right of Passage for Animals in the days to come. — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) July 3, 2020

So touched, it's a mother or father who does the unbelievable — Ashish Sharma (@ashishsharma_56) July 3, 2020

So cute ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A mother is a mother ,no matter what !! — anitakumari (@anitaku12228481) July 3, 2020

When I saw the video first, the point that you made was the same that occurred to me. It is a bad and very thoughtless design - probably by a person who thought he is doing roads in an urban setting. — Chittukuruvi (@chittukuruvi4) July 3, 2020

Elephants are the best — nirmalapvodafone (@nirmalapvodafo1) July 3, 2020

I see the mothers effort to push babies during challenging times — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) July 3, 2020

A humble request to @NHAI_Official From next projects passing through forest & reserve areas, design the roads which will be helpful for animals to pass . — Imran khan (@BTCKHAN) July 3, 2020

What do you think of the adorable mumma elephant's video?

Mumma bear shows the way to climb the tree. Look at the ease with which she does that. Always remember that when you are near forests or hills, someone might watch you from the tree. Recorded at Nilgiris, credits unknown. pic.twitter.com/cadgFcCcZj — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) May 17, 2020

A few days ago, Ramen had shared another heartwarming video of a mother bear teaching her cub to climb a tree. In the video, the mother bear is seen climbing a tree as the cub waits on the ground observing the mother and then attempts the climb.

