Was Kriti Sanon's poem on 'patience' and 'truth' dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans feel so!

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked. Just like his fans across the country, his Raabta co-star and alleged ex-flame Kriti Sanon too seems to have not come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput not being alive anymore. Kriti took to Instagram to share a very thoughtful poem penned by the actress herself.

In her note, Kriti wrote, "It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear. But they say Truth is like the Sun. Its always there... So don’t speculate. Just patiently wait. For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again". She captioned the post: "Patience (sic)". Take a look:

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onAug 7, 2020 at 9:16am PDT

Kriti and Sushant's fan showered praise on her timeline applauding her poem. "It's all about Sushant Singh Rajput (sic)", wrote on social media user. Another one wrote, "So well written, yes truth will be out soon my dear. You are right! #wewantjusticeforssr (sic)". One of the Kriti's fan commented: "Every cloud has a silver lining..so truth will surely come out (sic)". "We all know you are sad ma'am. Please be strong. Stay happy and blessed. He is in our hearts, always (sic)," wrote another user.

On the eve of the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, Kriti shared her thoughts on how she felt after watching the film. Taking to her Instagram account, she penned a long and heart note that's truly a tear-jerker. Have a look right here:

Earlier, Kriti had written a heartbreaking note on Instagram in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote how a part of her heart had gone with the actor. She shared three pictures from the memories they created during the filming of their film, Raabta, and one of the pictures was a still from the film, where they embrace each other underwater, uniting forever.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

