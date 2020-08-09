Was Kriti Sanon's poem on 'patience' and 'truth' dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans feel so!
Kriti Sanon took to Instagram, almost two months after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, to share a very thoughtful poem penned by the actress herself
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra home on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked. Just like his fans across the country, his Raabta co-star and alleged ex-flame Kriti Sanon too seems to have not come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput not being alive anymore. Kriti took to Instagram to share a very thoughtful poem penned by the actress herself.
In her note, Kriti wrote, "It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear. But they say Truth is like the Sun. Its always there... So don’t speculate. Just patiently wait. For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again". She captioned the post: "Patience (sic)". Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Kriti and Sushant's fan showered praise on her timeline applauding her poem. "It's all about Sushant Singh Rajput (sic)", wrote on social media user. Another one wrote, "So well written, yes truth will be out soon my dear. You are right! #wewantjusticeforssr (sic)". One of the Kriti's fan commented: "Every cloud has a silver lining..so truth will surely come out (sic)". "We all know you are sad ma'am. Please be strong. Stay happy and blessed. He is in our hearts, always (sic)," wrote another user.
On the eve of the release of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, Kriti shared her thoughts on how she felt after watching the film. Taking to her Instagram account, she penned a long and heart note that's truly a tear-jerker. Have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Earlier, Kriti had written a heartbreaking note on Instagram in the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote how a part of her heart had gone with the actor. She shared three pictures from the memories they created during the filming of their film, Raabta, and one of the pictures was a still from the film, where they embrace each other underwater, uniting forever.
View this post on Instagram
Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe