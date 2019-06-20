Watch: Here's what all went during the sleeping pose at Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev's wedding

bollywood

Sushmita Sen, the woman who has wooed the world with her beauty, was in Goa recently to attend brother Rajeev Sen's wedding. Though the wedding vows are over, she hasn't left a single day to share the posts on social media

Sushmita Sen, Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa and Reene/picture courtesy: Sushmita Sen's Instagram account

Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen, who was dating TV actress Charu Asopa, signed the papers of the wedding lock on Jun 7, 2019, and later, the entire family flew to Goa and had a huge Indian wedding on Jun 16. Though the actress wasn't around on Rajeev and Charu's court ceremony, she made the duo's special day one huge celebration.

Ever since the Sen family is on a photo sharing spree. The newly-weds have shared numerous snapshots from the ceremony on social media, one of which shows the bridal couple with the actress and her parents Subhra and Shubeer Sen.

Well, before we share more pictures from the dreamy affair, what has caught our attention was a video of what all went after a perfect sleeping picture. #finaleshot directed by #yourstruly Weddings are famously tiring & so we decided to shot this picture for the post-wedding album!! Well done daddy, Maa, Renee pls notice just HOW natural are @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 #favourite #moment #family #weddingdone #rajakibittu #goa #duggadugga love you guys!!! [sic]"

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the main antagonist. Rajeev Sen, on the other hand, is a sought-after model and an entrepreneur.

Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, is dating model Rohman Shawl. The former Miss Universe keeps sharing fitness videos on Instagram, more often than not featuring Rohman. All of her posts are super cute and lovey-dovey, which makes us believe that the lady is absolutely head over heels in love. The pair met at a fashion gala and have already discussed marriage.

