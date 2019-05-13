Watch: Houston Rockets mascot spills coffee, bend the knee to Game Of Thrones' Khaleesi

international

The "Mother of Dragons" found an unlikely ally in Clutch, the Houston Rockets' mascot, as he pledged fealty

While war is brewing in Westeros, Queen Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, decided to take a break from all the plotting and scheming to win the war, attended the NBA Western Conference semifinals in Houston.

Much to her embarrassment, the ‘Mother of Dragons found’ an unlikely ally in Clutch. The Houston Rockets’ mascot carrying a Starbucks coffee cup saw Khaleesi, who sitting and enjoying the semifinals match, suddenly dropped the cup and pledged his fealty to her.

The entire episode occurred after HBO had to remove a Starbucks coffee cup from the period drama after it was roasted on social media for the error. The episode was a deliberate attempt to have a laugh at HBO’s expense.

However, this didn’t stop Clutch from spilling coffee in front of Emilia Clarke, the actor who plays the queen and bend the knee.

The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

Surprised at the sudden turn of events, Clarke appeared to be embarrassed and buried her face in her palms before waving at the camera. However, later the actor burst out laughing over the incident.

Rockets Twitter handle shared the video showing the whole act. And the video quickly went viral amassing more than 10 million views.

In a funny reaction to the coffee cup goof up on the fourth episode of the final season of its fantasy series Game of Thrones, HBO said Daenerys Targaryen had ordered herbal tea, but was delivered a latte by mistake. Game Of Thrones followers went crazy on the social media after watching The Last of the Starks after they spotted a misplaced takeaway cup placed on Daenerys' table in a scene when the heroes gather to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell.

News from Winterfell.



The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 6, 2019

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea," HBO stated in a press release issued to Variety.

Game of Thrones art director Hauke Richter said it is not unusual for random items to end up misplaced on set, go unnoticed and appear in the final cuts. "Things can get forgotten on set. (The coffee cup error has been) so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with 'Thrones' so far," Richter said. Bernadette Caulfield, the show's executive producer, also reacted on the blunder in an interview with "Behind the Thrones" on WNYC.

