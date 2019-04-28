Watch: Hrithik Roshan's intense workout video will make you hit the Gym right away!

bollywood

Seen executing an intense set of weight training, Hrithik Roshan posted a video with a dialogue from his upcoming film Super 30

Hrithik Roshan. Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan continues to give us major fitness goals with his latest workout videos on Instagram. The Bollywood heartthrob’s social media is currently filled with inspiring candid videos of his new workout regime. The actor has added a Super 30 dialogue to his post and that sure is a motivation for everyone, whoever was waiting for the actor’s cues for the much-anticipated release.

The Krish star captioned it, "No treadmill? Broken ankle? Can't do cardio? Can’t fly? When your focus is on results and not on excuses, you will always find a way. Here’s my no treadmill, no excuses, broken ankle cardio. 10 sets of 100 reps. (you can’t fly but you can try)"

Despite dealing with a thoracic slipped disc and a ligament tear in his right ankle since the last eight months, the 45-year-old actor hasn’t quit exercising and has found his way back to being fit.

Speaking exclusively to Mid-day, the actor opened up on his journey of recovery. He said, " "I have faced various challenges over the years, whether it was being a physically weak child or the multiple injuries that I have sustained during film shoots. However, my biggest challenge has been to ensure that I never give up".

"I'm not a doctor or a physiotherapist, so I train by exploring and listening to my body. The primal movements of the HRX workout help in improving strength and agility. When I tried doing the painful movement at a slow pace, I realised that my pain was almost negligent. With these slow movement exercises, I could lift more and my pain-free range improved eventually," explains the actor.

Currently shooting for his next with Tiger Shroff, Roshan credits his signature workout regimen - Zero Momentum Rep (ZMR) - for giving him the strength to bounce back. Essentially a form of exercise that involves handling the lighter weight with little to no momentum in the repetitions, ZMR has been incorporated in the HRX workout that has been designed by him.

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will also be seen slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students for the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film is all set to release on 26th July 2019.

