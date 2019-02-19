Watch video: An excited Taimur Ali Khan giggles as he plays his guitar

bollywood

Another video of Taimur Ali Khan playing the guitar is doing the rounds on social media. Keep calm and watch!

Taimur Ali Khan with uncle Zahan Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Kareen Kapoor fan club.

Taimur Ali Khan is called an internet sensation for a reason. The 'Tiny Tim' is social media's favourite and whatever the lad does becomes a trend and catches the attention of his followers. Taimur has frequently been spotted enjoying a horse ride with dad Saif Ali Khan or playing football and badminton.

Parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have kept their son Taimur Ali Khan involved in several activities since he was even younger. As they say, a child grasps better before the age of three, and Taimur turned two in the month of December 2018.

In this video that's doing the rounds on social media, Taimur is seen having a gala time with maternal uncle Zahan Kapoor, who is the grandson of the late actor, Shashi Kapoor. Taimur can't control his excitement and giggles as he makes some music on his guitar. He is also seen gesturing at his uncle and showing off his talent. Taimur's laugh will surely melt your hearts.

Taimur Ali Khan is at the Pataudi Palace with his parents, Kareena and Saif. On various shows, Kareena and Saif have revealed that they find it difficult to manage work and give time to Taimur. Once, Kareena revealed that Saif Ali Khan cancelled his outstation shoot because he wanted to spend time with Tim.

Bebo also admitted to the fact that she has a guilt feeling when she is at work while Taimur is at home. She said that she constantly thinks about what he must be doing back home. Therefore, the two stole some time from their busy schedules and flew out to their ancestral Pataudi Palace.

Cute, isn't it?

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan is clearly the fashionista for all the kids out there and this picture is proof

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates