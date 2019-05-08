Watch video: Man gets bitten by snake as he rings doorbell

international

Video Screengrab

A video shared on social media shows a man getting attacked by a snake as he rings a doorbell. The man Jerel Heywood was visiting a friend Rodney Copeland's home on Sunday in Lawton, Oklahoma when the attack occurred. The video on Facebook was shared by a user named Mashawn Copeland. He wrote, "When you think things arent going right... Just be thankful a snake didnt bite you in the face today." (sic)

In the video, as captured by doorbell camera, Jerel Heywood is seen wincing in pain and screams for help while clutching his face after getting bitten by a snake before retreating.

According to CNN, Copeland's wife started screaming along with Heywood, Copeland said. Their cries attracted their neighbor, who brought over a hammer, Copeland said. He knocked the snake off the light and pummeled him to death. Copeland said it was the first time he found a snake in his home. He imagines the 5-foot-5-incher was taking refuge from recent heavy rains. He hopes to keep away any potential lurkers by spraying the yard with sulfuric acid. "I hear they don't like that," he said.

