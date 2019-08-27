Watch Video: Man gets shocked to find deadly cobra in courier parcel

national

A 5.5 feet deadly cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj

A man found a Cobra snake inside a courier parcel while unpacking it in his house at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. Pic/ANI

In a bizarre incident, a man found a deadly Cobra slithering out of the courier box while he was unpacking it at his residence in Rairangpur in Odisha. Mrityu Kumar, a resident of ward number 5, Rairangpur, Odisha had ordered some grocery products from Vijayawada which was sent through a courier in a sealed box. According to news agency, ANI, somehow a rat entered into the box to eat the grocery items when it was in the courier office and through the same hole, a deadly Cobra entered into the box.

Also Read: Inebriated man bites snake into pieces after it bit him

#WATCH A man found a Cobra snake inside a courier parcel while unpacking it in his house at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district. The snake was later rescued by the forest department & released in the wild. (24-08)#Odisha pic.twitter.com/4VLOxujxqg — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Also Read: Girl discovers forgotten snake at Newark security checkpoint

The news agency reported that the snake, a 5.5 feet deadly cobra came through a courier service in ward number 5 of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj. The snake who was found in a parcel sent through courier service was rescued later by the forest department on Monday. After the courier delivery, Mrityu opened the box and found a Cobra inside the box with grocery items, following which he called a snake rescue team of forest department. The Cobra has been rescued and released in the nearest jungle.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man travelling to Hawaii from Florida experienced a terrifying moment when a small snake slithered out of his backpack after arriving his destination. The incident took place when the man reached a Maui vacation rental in Pukalani and put down his backpack on the floor. However, the snake was captured immediately, the owner of the rental informed the visitor that snakes are illegal in Hawaii.

"It is fortunate that the owner of the rental was aware of the seriousness of the snake being transported to Hawaii and took appropriate action and reported it," the Chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture, Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser said as per the press release. According to HDOA inspectors, the snake secretly crept into the man's backpack and he certainly wasn't transporting it to Hawaii. They learned it after interrogating him.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Odisha: Rare flying snake seized from man's possession

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates