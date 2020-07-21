Watch Video: Netizens amused as man wears LED face mask to fight COVID-19
A video of Gour Nath wearing the LED face mask and roaming on the streets of West Bengal has gone viral, leaving netizens amused
After a man from Pune and another from Cuttack went viral for donning gold face mask, a man from West Bengal is winning hearts online for wearing a unique face mask. Gour Nath from Kanchrapara in West Bengal made a face mask featuring LED bulbs on it.
A video of Nath wearing the LED face mask and roaming on the streets of West Bengal has gone viral, leaving netizens amused. A Facebook shared a short video clip featuring Nath with his LED face mask.
In the video, Nath talks about the idea behind the mask. He has outlined the face mask with blue LED bulbs so that it could act as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 crisis. "It is a safety measure. This will also act as a sign for those who are not wearing masks. As soon as you see a person wearing an LED mask, it will be like a signal for those who aren't wearing one," said Nath.
When asked whose idea was it, Nath said it was indeed his idea. While people have been making innovative face masks, a jewellery shop owner in Surat has been selling diamond-studded masks with price ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
The novel coronavirus continues to spread in India as people use face masks and face shields to protect themselves from the pandemic. In Mumbai, people from all walks of life sporting face masks and face shields were caught on camera by the mid-day photographers
In photo: A bike for each rider! Pillion rider carrying a cycle as he rides on a motorcylce in Bandra.
According to fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government, two-wheelers are allowed to ply with a single rider and no pillion rider is allowed
On Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order that stated those found not wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 1,000 from now on. The civic body has directed the police and ward officials to impose fines on those caught without face masks.
In photo: Joggers at Malabar Hill were snapped by mid-day lens man without face masks
Whether three-ply, plain cloth or even homemade washable ones, the BMC has urged people to wear face mask before venturing out.
In picture: Foreign nationals walking at Marine Drive in South Mumbai
In photo: A construction worker armed with face mask and a helmet was clicked at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
In photo: A woman on an evening walk used her dupatta as a face mask and head gear.
As per BMC guidelines, those on streets and in offices, shops, markets, clinics and hospitals must wear face masks at all times.
In photo: A woman wearing a trendy face mask with floral designs was captured by mid-day lens man at Marine Drive
In photo: A man wearing a face mask and a face shield in South Mumbai.
People are making use of face masks, handkerchiefs, dupattas and other cloth items to protect their face amid COVID-19 crisis.
In photo: Joggers at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai.
In photo: A couple stroll near Hanging Gardens with their pet in South Mumbai.
In photo: A couple with protective face gear on the streets of Mumbai
In photo: A woman wearing a N95 mask in South Mumbai.
In photo: A dog enjoying a car ride at Charni Road amid coronavirus crisis.
In photo: Police personnel stationed at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India were seen taking precaution against COVID-19.
In photo: A biker and pillion rider wearing face masks got drenched as rains hit Mulund.
As Maharashtra government lifted few restrictions under Unlock 2.0 or Mission Begin Again, citizens in Mumbai were seen sporting face masks and face shields in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. From South Mumbai to Bandra and all the way up to Mulund, young and old armed with protective face gear were snapped by the mid-day photo team
(All Photos/Pradeep Dhivar, Bipin Kokate, Sameer Markande)
