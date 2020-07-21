Watch Video: Netizens amused as man wears LED face mask to fight COVID-19

After a man from Pune and another from Cuttack went viral for donning gold face mask, a man from West Bengal is winning hearts online for wearing a unique face mask. Gour Nath from Kanchrapara in West Bengal made a face mask featuring LED bulbs on it.

A video of Nath wearing the LED face mask and roaming on the streets of West Bengal has gone viral, leaving netizens amused. A Facebook shared a short video clip featuring Nath with his LED face mask.

In the video, Nath talks about the idea behind the mask. He has outlined the face mask with blue LED bulbs so that it could act as a safety measure amid the COVID-19 crisis. "It is a safety measure. This will also act as a sign for those who are not wearing masks. As soon as you see a person wearing an LED mask, it will be like a signal for those who aren't wearing one," said Nath.

When asked whose idea was it, Nath said it was indeed his idea. While people have been making innovative face masks, a jewellery shop owner in Surat has been selling diamond-studded masks with price ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news