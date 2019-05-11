Watch Video: Shilpa Shetty chilling out with her family will give you major vacation goals

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is currently on a vacation to the beautiful island of Thailand with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Kundra

Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan Kundra. Pic: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and swears by yoga. The actress is currently on a vacation to the beautiful island of Thailand with her family. She posted some amazing photos and videos of the Shetty family enjoying the beauty of nature.

In this video, we can see Shilpa spending some quality time with her son Viaan Raj Kundra in Thailand. She captioned the video, "Morning holiday workout. Holidays be like", along with the hashtags #waterbabies, #holidayvibes and #chilling.

Earlier, the Baazigar actress posted a video of son Viaan and Raj diving into the swimming pool and enjoying the vacation. In the video, Viaan is diving into the swimming pool and the actress wrote, "Work done now. Holidaaaaaaayyyyyy time, my water babies.. love this place!!".

Husband Raj Kundra too jumped the bandwagon and shared snaps of him spending a fun time in the pool with his son. Check it out:

Aren't these photos and videos just drool-worthy? The Shetty family never fails us to give major vacation goals!

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on 21 May 2012.

Shilpa is a family girl and shares a beautiful relationship with her family. The actress is often spotted by the shutterbugs enjoying with her family. In a recent interview, the Dostana actress shared her mantra for a successful marriage. She said, "It's important to have the relationship of friendship in any relationship. I think Raj and I never feel that we are tied to this relationship of marriage".

"It's our 10th year now... It's important to grow in any relationship, be it between friends, siblings or partners, otherwise, you outgrow the relationship. Even now we go on dates on Friday nights, we call each other girlfriend and boyfriend. So, we don't want to feel that burden that we are together just because we are in a marriage", added Shilpa.

On the work front, Shilpa is currently seen judging TV reality show Super Dancer season 3 along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

