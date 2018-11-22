Shilpa Shetty flaunts 'beach body' in Maldives, see photos and videos

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is currently vacaying in Maldives with husband Raj Kundra as they celebrate nine years of their marriage together

Shilpa Shetty enjoying her Maldives vacation. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty.

Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and swears by yoga. The actress, who also runs her cookery show, is on a vacation to the beautiful island of Maldives. Shilpa Shetty is on the island to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra. She posted some amazing photos and videos of hers snorkeling and gasping in the beauty of nature.

Shilpa shared a photo collage with her hubby Raj Kundra, which also had them both sharing a kiss. The freshness in their relationship is like any other newlyweds. She had an amazing caption to relate to her post, which read: "I can't match up to your surprises, gestures or big heart.. but I have someone up there to thank, that we are a MATCH made for each other. Will love you until I die.. and if there's a life after that ..will love then.. Happy 9th Anniversary hubby [sic]."



The other video shared by the reality show-judge was of hers snorkeling and enjoying the marine view. She shared two videos, which will make you pack bags and head on a beautiful vacation.

The caption read, "The beauty and mechanisms of nature don't fail to surprise me.. Didn't even need to go #snorkeling .. found Mr Octupus and this colourful marine life just outside our water villa..to see how he camouflaged himself on the rock was incredible, we caught it at the spur of the moment.. and what a moment it was! [sic]."

Shilpa Shetty did not leave any opportunity of flaunting her 'beach body' at the Maldives. She shared some incredibly sexy photos of hers and captioned it: "Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life [sic]."

Aren't these photos and videos just drool-worthy?

