Watch Video: Suhana Khan takes the dance floor by storm

A video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, taking a dance floor by storm with her moves, has gone viral

Suhana Khan. Pic: Instagram/@suhanakhanoffcial

Suhana Khan may not have made any formal announcement of her joining Bollywood, but Shah Rukh Khan's daughter is already a star in her own right on social media. Now, a video of superstar of Suhana Khan, taking a dance floor by storm with her moves, has gone viral.

She is seen grooving to the theme of Hollywood actor Will Smith-starrer The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, wearing a glittering silver, one-shoulder dress.

View this post on Instagram ðð A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onJun 9, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

This isn't the first time that Suhana has attracted attention on social media.

Last week, a video had gone viral on social media which has Suhana Khan acting in a short film in the UK. The star kid is editing the video and a clip of it has been shared online by one of her fan clubs. She appears to be all excited for the final cut.

Earlier, a mirror selfie with her ATM card showing from the back of the mobile cover grabbed the attention of social media users.

A few days ago, Suhana Khan attended the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba (niece of Gauri Khan) in Kolkata. Suhana impressed everyone with her sartorial choices and the pictures were loved by her followers. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onMay 30, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

Suhana Khan made her own name in the glamour world by becoming a magazine's cover star for the August 2018 issue. At age 18, Suhana did her first photo shoot ever. She said in an interview, "I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

View this post on Instagram ð A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) onJun 8, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT

In 2018, along with her classmates, Suhana Khan appeared for the international baccalaureate exam and graduated from school. According to reports, her next step is pursuing further education in a university.

