Wayanad voted for a PM candidate, got MP instead, says social activist

Voters from Rahul Gandhi's Kerala constituency hope their MP fulfils the promises he made to them, failing which he might face an Amethi-like situation in the next election

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

He may have lost in Amethi, but Congress President Rahul Gandhi won with a resounding majority in Wayanad, Kerala. After leading him to a huge victory, voters from his constituency expect him to fulfil the promises he made while campaigning. Speaking about Rahul's win, Chekot Karian Janu, social activist and Adivasi leader from Wayanad said, "We voted for a PM (Prime Minister) candidate but got a MP (Member of Parliament) instead. The people of Wayanad have done our part, it is now time for Rahul to stand true to his promises and deliver them to us."

Deliver, or else...

Janu, who has been agitating for nearly two decades demanding the redistribution of land to the landless tribal people of Kerala, said, "The people of Wayanad elected Rahul with an all-time high number of votes, and if he fails to keep his election promises, Rahul should be prepared for a fate similar to Amethi, where he lost to Smriti Irani."

Gandhi's win is a historic first in Kerala. He won the Wayanad seat with a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes. Prior to this, the record was held by the late E Ahamed of the Indian Union Muslim League, who had won in 2014 with a margin of 1,94,739 votes.

P Abdul Karim, president of the State Muslim League, district committee, Wayanad said, "He should help in [delivering] the development he had promised during the campaigning. We know Rahul won't be able to make big developmental announcements for Wayanad, but as MP, he can still ensure that he uses the R5 crore he would get for his constituency in Wayanad."

Get Centre to release funds

Rashid Gazali, who translated Gandhi's speeches in Malayalam, was in shock. He said, "We were hopeful of Rahul making it to the Centre, but the party could not do well. We now hope at least as an opposition MP, he raises concerns about Wayanad, and get the central government to release funds for development of his constituency."

Advocate George Pulikuthiyil, executive director, Jananeethi said, "BJP did not win a single seat because neither NDA or BJP did anything for Kerala. Rahul is the reason for the Congress's victory in Kerala." However, Pulikuthiyil had a word of caution, "Rahul also needs to understand that if he fails to keep his election promises, visit his constituency and raise their concerns, it won't be too long before the people of Wayanad change their opinion about him. I still feel he would deliver whatever he can as a MP."

'Victory only because of Rahul'

K P Anilkumar, general secretary, Kerala Pradesh Congress

Committee, said, "Congress's victory in Kerala has happened only because of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi." Asked if Gandhi would keep his poll promises, he said, "The PM won't refuse any development proposals mooted by Rahul or any MP. Already a few development proposals have been planned for Wayanad that are awaiting the central government's approval. We're sure that with a strong push by Rahulji, these proposals will get approved."

