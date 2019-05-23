Elections Results 2019: Rahul Gandhi offers to resign as Congress chief after humiliating loss

national

Congress president Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 after he was trailing by more than 40, 000 votes against BJP leader Smriti Irani

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday conceded defeat from his traditional Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani, of the BJP, even as the Election Commission continued to update the margin by 44,082 votes. After realising and accepting his defeat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as Congress chief after a humiliating Lok Sabha loss that saw him lose even his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

After conceding defeat, Rahul congratulated Smriti on her historic win in Amethi. According to sources, Gandhi told a group of senior Congress leaders including his mother Sonia that he takes full responsibility for the election defeat and that he is willing to resign as the party's president. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign.

I accept the verdict of the people of India



Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA.



Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP.



Thank you also to the people of Amethi.



Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2019

While addressing the press conference, the Congress president wished Prime Minister "all the best" and hoped that he looks after the interest of the people. When reporters asked what went wrong according to him, Gandhi said it did not matter today what he thinks but told Congress party workers to not feel dejected and have faith.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's bumper win in the general elections. Calling the results "people's mandate", the Congress chief said, "I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' (public is the decision maker) and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP."

"What matters today is that people have decided Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister and I respect that," Gandhi said while briefing the media in New Delhi. He further maintained, "There are two visions. One is of Modi ji and another of Congress'. We will make our ideology win. But now we have to accept that in these elections, the BJP and Narendra Modi ji has won."

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.

