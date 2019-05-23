Election results 2019: Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, congratulates Smriti Irani

national

Rahul Gandhi congratulated Smriti Irani on her historic win in Amethi

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter IANS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi who was trailing behind BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani has now conceded defeat and congratulated Smriti Irani on historic win in Amethi. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trailing at Amethi as Smriti Irani lead the trends by 19 thousand votes.

Earlier in the day, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence as the trends showed that the party was doing badly in the Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/yua08u88ho — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Sonia Gandhi was at the 12 Tuglak Lane residence of her son for almost an hour. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited him earlier in the day.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.

