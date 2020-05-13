Wetlands being force-dried, allege environmentalists

While the state government has declared the wetlands at Panje, Bhendkhal, Belpada, Talawe and TS Chankya in Navi Mumbai as conservation reserves, a city-based environmentalist has alleged that despite court orders and the government's decision to restore these wetlands by opening up all water inlets, the main inlet to Panje wetland is blocked.

Environmentalist Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan said, "We thank and appreciate the efforts of Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), Mangrove Cell, and the state government for declaring the wetlands as conservation reserves. However, despite court orders and the government's decision, the ground reality is painful as the main inlet to Panje wetland has been blocked."

The state government owns the Panje wetland and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has submitted an affidavit to Bombay High Court stating that the wetland falls under CRZ 1 due to mangrove presence and therefore its preservation is necessary.

"The tidal water flow to Panje is being blocked systematically by miscreants. We see a sinister plan to make the wetland go dry and then grab it to create a concrete jungle. In fact, CIDCO has already admitted that the wetland has been transferred to a famous company which it named during a wetland committee meeting. At our instance, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray ordered halting of construction at Panje. Yet, taking advantage of the lockdown, Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ) built security cabins at Panje," B N Kumar, Director, NatConnect Foundation said.

"We drew the attention of the chief minister to this violation and he has asked principal environment secretary Anil Diggikar to take it up," he added. Kumar also said that they have opposed the CIDCO development plan to incorporate Panje and other wetlands and mangrove zones as part of its development plan for the Dronagiri node.

Environmentalists said that the wetlands committee ordered the restoration of Bhendkhal and Pagote wetlands, most of which have been reclaimed and the district administration filed FIRs against NMSEZ.

