What did Ramesh Taurani and Sushant Singh Rajput talk about the day before the latter's death?

Filmmaker-producer Ramesh Taurani claims that he's been getting a lot of calls and messages from the media asking him about the phone call with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death on June 14. Now, in an Instagram post, Taurani has tried to set the record straight about the issue and has revealed his conversation with SSR. Sharing this post on Instagram, Ramesh Taurani has revealed the facts about his conversation with Sushant:

In the same post's caption, Ramesh Taurani clarified that he received a call from a news channel's journalist asking him about a call on June 13 at about 2.15 pm that Taurani had with Sushant. Taurani writes, "I confirmed the same but did not want to comment on anything else. He recorded the call without informing me and therefore it is essential that I talk about what happened. After exchanging pleasantries, Nikhil Advani and I had narrated a story idea to Sushant. And yes we were on a conference call with him and his manager Uday."

Next, Taurani writes about how the journalist also asked him how Sushant sounded over the phone call: "I'm not aware as to how you can deduce anything about a person's feeling over a professional phone call. Our call was brief for approximately 15 minutes and he liked the idea and we were in preliminary talks. That's about it."

Finally, Ramesh Taurani appealed to everyone to have 'faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful'. He wrote, "Instead of encouraging wrongful theories about the industry and about his associations, I am requesting everyone to have faith in the system and let the authorities do the needful. And I request everyone to stop calling as we need to refrain from commenting any further on this unbelievable and tragic loss. I sincerely hope he's resting in peace."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Preliminary reports and investigations suggest that the 34-year-old actor died by suicide. Now, however, SSR's sudden death has taken a whole new turn and has led to a thorough investigation into the actor's life before his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which released in 2013. Some of his best performances were noticed in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Shudh Desi Romance, and Chhichhore. He was last seen in Dil Bechara, which released on July 24 on an OTT platform owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

