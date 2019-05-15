When Beyonce replicated Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2018 look!

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone's hot pink frilled gown that she wore at the red carpet of Cannes 2018, had become the talk of the town. Beyonce too was seen in the same outfit recently. It's interesting to see what new will Deepika bring on Cannes 2019 red carpet

Deepika Padukone and Beyonce.

As we gear up for Cannes 2019, we take a look back at Deepika Padukone's Pink Ashi Studio dress which was replicated by Beyonce a few months later! While Deepika Padukone had worn this dress at the Cannes Film Festival a few months back, Beyonce was spotted wearing the exact same one at the Nelson Mandela concert in South Africa, recently.

Given the larger-than-life allure of the gown, Deepika kept her look simple with minimal accessories. The actress chose to add matching hot pink satin pair of pumps by Aquazzura to pop the look with emerald earrings and a ring by Lorraine Schwartz. While the singer let her hair loose and kept it simple by pairing it with open hair, shimmery silver heels, and large silver loop earring, we still cannot get what Deepika had to showcase!

Deepika took to her social media recently and did a poll of what color dress she should be wearing for the red carpet of Cannes 2019. The actress will be gracing the red carpet tomorrow at Cannes where global icons from across the globe will be present. After acing the edgy Barbie look at the MET Gala event, where the actress walked elegantly exhibiting a great style in a Zac Posen couture which made the fans go crazy over her sartorial choice, the world is awaiting her look from Cannes again.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood's leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world- walked like a queen!

With the recent investment announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is the one name that is not just setting the trends high as an actress but also, as a businessman which the fans are highly appreciating.

Also Read: Cannes 2019: Should Deepika Padukone wear red on the red carpet?

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates