When Ranveer Singh made Deepika Padukone stitch his torn pant

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show awaits the audience as Deepika Padukone will grace the stage. Deepika will be seen on the show promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak along with Meghna Gulzar. Marking a joyous new year celebration Kapil and the entire team welcomed Deepika wholeheartedly with a birthday surprise for her (Deepika will celebrate her birthday on January 5). While promoting her upcoming release she will be seen sharing some amusing stories of Ranveer and her relationship.



Kapil Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone

In a candid conversation, Kapil posed a quirky question to Deepika. He asked about a rumour that Deepika keeps some safety pin and thread-needle handy in her emergency kit all the time to fix Ranveer's clothes as he keeps on doing difficult dance steps.

Agreeing to the statement Deepika comments, "Yes this is true. And this has happened with me." Narrating the incidence, she adds, "We were going to a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was wearing loose pants and was doing a weird dance step. There I heard an unusual voice of his pants getting ripped off. There in the middle of the party, I took out the thread and needle from my bag and fixed his pants. While everyone around there was busy dancing and I was stitching his pants."

Continuing the conversation Kapil enquired from Deepika if she does all basic household chores that a housewife does, she replied that "Yes, I buy milk daily for the house and also prepare daily, weekly and monthly lists of grocery shopping."

He later asked if she secretly takes money from her husbands' purse to which Deepika replied, "Yes like any other normal housewife I sometimes take money from his purse."

