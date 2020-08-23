When Sanjay Kapoor had to bribe his son, Jahaan with Rs 10,000 to take his shots

The Gone Game, Voot Select's newest Original is becoming the talk of the town, thanks to its content. The series comprises of a stellar cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi Sharma amongst others. Shot during the lockdown, The Gone Game has been filmed by the respective artists themselves, remotely using the format of video chats.

In a recent conversation about the show, the cast shared some interesting facts about their experience shooting from home. One such experience was shared by veteran actor Sanjay Kapoor. He said, "The entire series was shot during the lockdown and needless to say there were limited resources to work with. So I was constantly getting help from my family to help me shoot and I actually had to bribe my son Jahaan with Rs. 10,000 to help me with the objective shots."

Later in the conversation, he revealed that his wife Maheep has also given a shot in the series.

Set amidst lockdown, starts with the mysterious disappearance, and the story then unravels. Shweta Tripathi Sharma says she is always on a lookout for opportunities that challenge her creatively, and that is what attracted her towards her upcoming series, The Gone Game.

"As an actor, I am always looking to do creatively challenging work. The Gone Game is something I was always confident of, only because of the makers of the show," Shweta said.

Arjun Mathur said: "I never thought of shooting for a show remotely, but I am so glad that I was a part of the crew that made it happen. It was not an easy task coordinating with so many people virtually, but we made it happen."

For director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, working on the show, which streams on Voot Select, came with a lot of learning and unlearning.

"We also had to use some innovative techniques to ensure that the performances do not suffer because of the constraint of physical proximity. We learned and unlearned many aspects from our test shoots as due to the conditions, the process was limited, but it also gave the actors and the technicians a lot of freedom to innovate. It has been an unconventional journey and we hope that the audience will appreciate our vision," he said.

