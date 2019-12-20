Where do I draw the line on honesty?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I am a very sexual person and my friends know this about me. I want to be honest about who I am and talk about myself and how I look at sexuality on my Facebook profile, but I am worried this may make me sound a little creepy. I don't care about what people think of me, or if they are scandalised by my views, but I also don't want them to get the wrong idea about who I really am. Where do I draw the line?

This depends on how much importance you place on your Facebook profile and what you want to project. Having an opinion about something is great, as is the freedom to share those views or act upon your beliefs. It sometimes pays to be circumspect about where you choose to air these views though, especially if it involves the risk of people you know getting the wrong idea about you. If you think something makes you sound creepy, doesn't it make more sense to be honest in real life? Why give Facebook more importance?

A few months ago, I began dating a man who was about to divorce his wife. We get along really well, but he hasn't taken that step yet, so I told him to stop seeing me until the divorce happened. He says I am being unreasonable because these things take time in court, but I am not comfortable. Am I right?

If you're not comfortable with adultery, why will that ever be the wrong decision?

I want to be able to end a relationship without unnecessary drama, but my current boyfriend always makes these conversations unnecessarily difficult. How do I end it?

The sooner you have a straight talk with him, the better it will be for you both. Delaying this just because he can't accept your decision only prolongs the inevitable and makes to harder.

