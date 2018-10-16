Where there's Ranbir Kapoor, there's Alia Bhatt

bollywood

Alia Bhatt couldn't stay away from alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, joins the actor in New York

Alia Bhatt

As soon as Alia Bhatt wrapped up the shoot of Kalank in Kargil, she winged her way to the US to be with beau Ranbir Kapoor. Last evening, she shared a picture from New York and wrote, "The Big Apple (sic)." Ranbir has accompanied father Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing medical treatment.

View this post on Instagram The Big Apple A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) onOct 15, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

We have often seen RK turning into Alia's personal photographer, and Raazi actor's Instagram account is proof enough. If not shooting, the duo is often seen clicking pictures, where Alia turns RK's muse for the camera.

A few days ago, the makers of Koffee With Karan released the poster of Deepika and Alia together announcing them to be the first guests on the show.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

