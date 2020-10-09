Why can't Pune and Nashik pass-holders take trains?

Monthly pass holders who travel to the city from Pune and Nashik daily for work have demanded to be allowed to take trains that have been started now, but only for passengers with reservations. Nitin Parmar, who commutes between Karjat and Pune for work, said life had become difficult as road travel was not just expensive, but time-consuming and tiring.

What is the use of restarting trains if we can't travel for our daily use? We thought we could board these trains on the existing passes for work. But only reserved passengers have been allowed, which is unfair," said Parmar, who is a former member of Zonal Rail Users' Consultative Committee.

"We appeal to the railways to allow us onboard reserved trains," Parmar added. The current guidelines state that holders of season tickets will have to pay R90 as reservation charge for Nashik-Mumbai-Nashik commute.

"Pass holders' demand is valid as they have been waiting for over six months for the trains to restart. The railways should monitor strictly but allow pass holders to get aboard these trains as their daily bread and butter is dependent on this transport," Pune-based activist Harsha Shah of the Mumbai-Pune Pravasi Sangh said.

Western Railway's passenger association member Shailesh Goyal said commuters from Surat and Ahmedabad, too, are facing the same issue. "The railways should take a decision and issue them a pass," he said.

National Rail Users' Consultative Committee member Subhash Gupta said he will take up the issue with the ministry and push for their demand.

Many government employees, too, commute from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur daily, but the current norms have made their travel difficult.

Also Read: Pune-Lonavala local train to resume from October 12 for essential workers

"To ensure social distance and avoid crowds in trains and at stations, only passengers with confirmed tickets are permitted to travel," said Central Railway chief PRO Shivaji Sutar.

Disabled, cancer patients to be allowed on local trains

In a first category to be allowed to travel without mandatory QR code, the Central Railway on Thursday night allowed disabled citizens and cancer patients to travel by local trains on the basis of tickets and their disability certificates. The Western Railway was awaiting a nod from the headquarters at the time of going to the press.

"Disabled citizens and cancer patients will have to buy proper tickets and carry their disability certificate or medical certificates as the case may be," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said. Western Railway officials said they were awaiting approval for the same.

Meanwhile, accredited press journalists have been allowed by the Ministry of Railways to travel by local trains on both lines of CR and WR on the request of Maharashtra government. Such reporters are requested to obtain QR code from the state government.

"Until such time, valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations," a senior railway official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news