Wine tasting session with a sommelier this weekend in Andheri

Pick up the skills of a sommelier at a session this weekend

At Wine 101, a session on wine tasting, differentiating, storage and pairing with food items, you can learn what it takes to be a sommelier. Pick up the basics at a discussion with international wine judge, educator and columnist, Ajit Balgi.

The session includes learning to taste 12 different types of wines, telling the difference between clean and faulty wines, understanding wine and food pairings and various serving and storage methods. Also learn to decode labelling terms to understand the different kinds of grapes used to make the spirit.



Ajit Balgi

"There is a thirst for knowledge when it comes to wine. But what people learn during winery tours in Nashik and other events, is often limited to acronyms like SSSS - See, Swirl, Smell, Sip. This offers a shallow understanding," says Balgi, who's also the founder of The Happy High, the event's organiser.

ON: March 10, 9 am to 4 pm

AT: Aureole Hotel, Parsi Colony, Bima Nagar, Andheri East.

CALL: 9930771739

LOG ON TO: thehappyhigh.com

COST: Rs 5,500

