Woman alleges husband 'fat shamed' her, files divorce plea

The woman alleged her husband tortured her mentally over her weight and often made humiliating remarks about her in front of other people. She also added that he forced her to drink alcohol and beat her when she denied

In a shocking inicident, a 27-year-old woman has submitted a plea for divorce in a Ghaziabad court on the ground that her husband constantly body shames her for being overweight. According to the plea, the husband allegedly tortured her mentally by constantly calling her fat. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate has accepted the plea of the woman and statements of both sides will be recorded.

According to Indian Express, the woman hails from Bijnor and got married in Meerut in 2014, from where her husband hails. The husband has a degree in software engineering from a private university and works in Noida in an international firm. The couple shifted in 2016 to a flat in Indirapuram and have been residing there ever since. According to the plea, initially, the husband did not make any humiliating remarks towards his wife but after shifting to Ghaziabad, he started visiting social gatherings but would refuse to take the woman with him on the pretext that she was too "fat", the woman alleged.

The woman also added that her husband would also prevent her from attending parties. According to the news agency, the woman also claimed that he subjected her to mental torture over her weight by often making humiliating remarks in front of other people about her fitness. She also claimed that her husband forced her to consume alcohol and thrash her when she refused.

