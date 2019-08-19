Pune couple granted divorce via video conference in 10 days

national

This image has been used for representational purpose

A couple's marriage, of 6 years, was sought mutually for a divorce and within ten days the Pune Family court, via a video conference, granted a divorce to a Kuwait-based woman as she could not be physically present in Pune court for the hearing.

Asma and Firoz Khan (name changed to protect their identity) met via a reputed online marriage bureau and had a court marriage on September 27, 2013, which was registered under the Special Marriage Act. Asma and Firoz were both post-graduates. In 2015, the couple welcomed a son and named him Ali. Later on, due to certain differences in views as well as nature, they parted ways and stayed separately since February 19, 2016. Their lawyer said that it is a very rare case that judgement was passed in just 10 days.

Asma then moved to Kuwait with her son Ali as she got a job offer while Firoz stayed and worked in Pune. Both had moved to a mutual divorce by lawyer Dheeraj Dhongade under the special marriage act on June 26, 2019, with the verdict of divorce being declared on July 6.

Asma had moved an affadavits and claimed that due to Ali’s education in Kuwait she is unable to come to India and Pune for the hearing. Hence after a hearing via video conference from Kuwait, the Pune family court judge Subhash Kafre observed that the duo has mutually agreed to dissolve their marriage with their free will and consent. There is no claim made by Asma neither on property nor maintenance.

