Woman and minor daughter drown while crossing nullah in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: A woman drowned while her minor daughter was reported missing after they were swept away by the stream while crossing a flooded nullah, police stated Wednesday. Rajaram (50), his wife Kusma (45) and their Archana (10) and daughters Sadhna (12) were crossing the nullah flooded with rainwater on Tuesday evening when the incident occurred, Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said. Hearing their screams, villagers rescued Rajaram and Sadhna while the wife drowned. Police are trying to trace Archana, Singh stated.

In another incident, a couple was washed away while they were crossing a bridge on a bike above Gadi river at Panvel. The incident took place at Umroli village along Matheran road, around 15 kilometres from Panvel at 7:30 am. The couple has been identified as Aditya Amre, 30, and Sarika Amre, 28. According to the police, the river was swollen because of incessant rains in the area over the past few days. The bridge was low and did not have any railings. The river water was flowing above the bridge. A police officer from Panvel taluka police station told Hindustan Times, "As the couple was crossing the bridge, the water level of the river increased all of a sudden and the strong current washed away the couple with the bike."

