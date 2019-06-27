Woman fights stalker in elevator in Dahisar, prevents chain snatching

crime

The woman was returning to her residence when the accused followed her into the elevator and tried to snatch her gold chain

Representational image

A woman from Dahisar fought off a chain-snatcher who had followed her inside the elevator of a building to rob her. Her cries for help alerted other residents, who then caught the snatcher and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the society and inside the elevator.

According to the Times of India, The woman was returning to her residence at Sharda Darshan building in Dahisar East after buying vegetables. According to her statement, she thought someone was following her on the street right till her building but she did not pay much attention. When she entered her society and then the elevator around 8.15pm, the accused stepped in right behind her. The woman tried to get out of the elevator when he pushed her hard throwing her on the ground. He then covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming for help and tried to snatch her gold chain.

"The woman fought back and called out for help. A resident of the ground floor heard her and opened his door and ran towards the elevator. Soon, other residents arrived and they caught hold of him. He was given a thrashing and the police were summoned," revealed a witness. "The accused has been identified as Devnath Kukku. He lives at Bablipada in Dahisar East. We are verifying if he has a criminal record," stated a senior police officer.

