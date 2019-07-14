Woman throws twin daughters in well before suicide bid in Buldhana

national

Buldhana: In what can be called as a shocking incident, a woman allegedly threw her six-month-old twin daughters into a well before herself jumping into it, said the police. The alleged incident occurred in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Sunday.

According to reports, the two toddlers drowned, the woman survived in the incident that took place at Jamod village on Saturday evening. Shital Mohan Bhagat (30) had some argument with her family members following which threw the two infants into a well located outside their house and then herself jumped into it, police inspector Sunil Jadhav said.

Later, some villagers raised an alarm and called the police who fished out bodies of the two infants from the well. The woman was also pulled out and admitted to a government hospital where her condition was reported to be serious, the official said. A case was registered under relevant provisions, he said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

With inputs from ANI

