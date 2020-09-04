Wooed by the waffle

SUNDAYS at our home is waffle day. This Americanisation of breakfast emerged when the kids took an immediate liking to these instant cakes — crisp on the outside, soft on the inside. We're thinking it has got more to do with the freedom it offers of loading the waffle pockets with their favourite maple, chocolate and strawberry syrups and spoonfuls of Nutella. Very Insta drool-ready, we like how hassle-free it is to make it.

In the US, National Waffle Week will be celebrated next week and so we thought it would be a good time to give it a shot in the kitchen. Waffles are versatile, and countless versions have emerged, including the thin waffle cones for ice cream and stroopwafel (Dutch delicacy) and the thicker Belgian version that took off in India a few years ago. Restaurants and hole-in-the wall outlets started adding them to their menu and began experimentation with flavours and syrup combinations. Ankit Patel, CEO, The Belgian Waffle Co, who started the business five years ago has 230 outlets across India. "The chocolate range is a huge hit here. From breakfast to a mainstream dessert, people love waffles and we are glad to continue to serve them through various delivery models. Our packaging is top-class — such that the waffles will never reach you in a soggy state," assures Patel.



Mumtaz Kazi

According to Andheri-based home baker Mumtaz Kazi, a reason for the waffle bug to have caught up in India in the last few years is the airing of international cooking and travel shows. "Crispy on the outside and soft inside, its taste resonates with Indians. Though chocolate and Nutella are widely preferred toppings among the younger generation, in my opinion, the taste of waffles is enhanced when decked with fresh berries, drizzled with honey or maple syrup. There are ways to customise the recipe and come up with healthier options with wheat or oat flour, topping it with bananas and honey. Top it with sausages, grilled chicken with cheese and some herbs, spicy sauces, and mayo — and there you have your waffle open sandwich," suggests Kazi.

The classic Belgian waffle

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

2 1/2 tbsp sugar (as per your sweet preference)

1 egg 1 cup milk

1 1/2 tbsp melted butter

Method

In a bowl whisk all dry ingredients. In another, mix all wet ingredients. Then whisk both together. Place a waffle mould on a baking tray, pour the batter in (not to the brim). Bake for 10 minutes until the surface looks golden and de-mould. Drizzle maple syrup, honey or top it with chocolate sauce, Nutella or fresh berries.

