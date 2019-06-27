Search

World Cup 2019: Is Sarfaraz Ahmed a future Pakistan PM? Maybe by this logic

Updated: Jun 27, 2019, 12:41 IST | mid-day online desk

At both tournaments, their third game was rained off and they then went on to lose their next two games and win the following two.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Looks like the Pakistan cricket team is reliving their 1992 World Cup-winning campaign

An identical sequence of wins and losses, and other eerie parallels, have struck a chord with millions of fans who believe that Pakistan could be set to come out on top once again. In both World Cups, Pakistan started with a one-sided defeat to the West Indies, before recovering to win their second game -- against Zimbabwe in 1992, and England this time around.

At both tournaments, their third game was rained off and they then went on to lose their next two games and win the following two. Not only that, but the final win in both sequences was against New Zealand, who were unbeaten in both 1992 and 2019 until they ran into Pakistan. 

In another similarity, Wasim was the leading wicket-taker in 1992 with 18 and another Pakistan left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, is second on the bowler's chart with 16 so far. 

Fans are now hoping that the similarities don't end here, and even that they continue beyond the World Cup. "Imran Khan was Pakistan captain in 1992 World Cup and 26 years after that triumph he became country's prime minister, so Sarfaraz should also join politics and become premier in 2045," said one comment on social media.

Apart from this, a user posted, that Hollywood movie Aladdin released in 1992 and released again this year, in 2019. 

The only drawback is, Pakistan in 1992 played a total of only 8 games, whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team will have to play 11 games in the ongoing World Cup to lift the trophy. So the similarities might end after 8 games. We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.

With inputs from AFP

