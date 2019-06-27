World Cup 2019: Is Sarfaraz Ahmed a future Pakistan PM? Maybe by this logic

cricket-world-cup

At both tournaments, their third game was rained off and they then went on to lose their next two games and win the following two.

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Looks like the Pakistan cricket team is reliving their 1992 World Cup-winning campaign

An identical sequence of wins and losses, and other eerie parallels, have struck a chord with millions of fans who believe that Pakistan could be set to come out on top once again. In both World Cups, Pakistan started with a one-sided defeat to the West Indies, before recovering to win their second game -- against Zimbabwe in 1992, and England this time around.

In another similarity, Wasim was the leading wicket-taker in 1992 with 18 and another Pakistan left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, is second on the bowler's chart with 16 so far.

Fans are now hoping that the similarities don't end here, and even that they continue beyond the World Cup. "Imran Khan was Pakistan captain in 1992 World Cup and 26 years after that triumph he became country's prime minister, so Sarfaraz should also join politics and become premier in 2045," said one comment on social media.

Apart from this, a user posted, that Hollywood movie Aladdin released in 1992 and released again this year, in 2019.

The only drawback is, Pakistan in 1992 played a total of only 8 games, whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team will have to play 11 games in the ongoing World Cup to lift the trophy. So the similarities might end after 8 games. We will have to wait and see how this unfolds.

Here are some Tweets regarding the uncanny similarities between the two campaigns:

I was just gutted as a 9 year old boy in 1992. Will never forget it.

These are quite remarkable coincidences. Or are they?

Am hoping for an @BLACKCAPS

win tomorrow. But a small voice in my head says 'Pakistan, zindabad!!!'https://t.co/SkoNhylf3i — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) June 25, 2019

Pakistan is elated that there are similarities between their 1992 and 2019 WC campaign - they are dreaming of winning the cup - But pic.twitter.com/Bq9qCqnrBB — SNEHASIS MAITI (@MaitiSnehasis) June 27, 2019

1992 all over again as Pakistan take identical World Cup path



Fans are now hoping that the similarities don't end there, and even that they continue beyond the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/wCxWj2BNGO — Sports of Pak (@SportsOfPak) June 27, 2019

#WeWillWeHave it's all going in the right direction for Pakistan.



Uncanny similarities written all over this world cup.#PakvNz Pakistan won with 5 balls left in 1992.@ImranKhanPTI was in charge back in 1992 and looks like he still is be it as a leader of the whole nation. pic.twitter.com/t2LSUDCXot — Sam Shar (@Sarmadshar) June 27, 2019

Baz thoughts on 1992 and 2019 world cup similarities pic.twitter.com/FJSyn9VGlQ — qá´ÂlÉÂÉ¥×¤ (@ghalibbirfan) June 27, 2019

Verified similarities between matches in 1992 and 2019 for Pakistan Cricket Team. Included as many similarities as possible. #PAKvNZ #WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/mvspyFmL3K — Kumar Rahul (@amKumarRahul) June 27, 2019

This is so weird and it just got weirder: Pakistan won their 7th game, against a hitherto undefeated NewZealand! https://t.co/BUzX1Jmiz3

Does this mean they will win #CWC2019? Or as a wag suggested, that @SarfarazA_54 will become PM of Pakistan 26 years from now? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 26, 2019

If there's ever been an appropriate time for Imam to pull-off his uncle's SF like innings against NZ and cement those 1992 similarities, then it's got to be today. pic.twitter.com/JAUeN0ldVQ — Salman (@msalmanz) June 26, 2019

With inputs from AFP

