World Environment Day: Himachal to buy back non-recyclable polythene

national

Jai Ram Thakur launched the launched WaPIS (Water Purification Invigorative Scheme) under which 38 types of plant species have been identified to treat wastewater in river streams

Jai Ram Thakur. Pic/Twitter IANS

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced the launch of a scheme to buy back non-recyclable polythene at a fixed price. He also launched environment-friendly bags made by the Department of Environmental Science and Technology.

Congratulating people on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister appreciated the support given by them in ensuring an effective ban on plastic in the state.

He also launched the launched WaPIS (Water Purification Invigorative Scheme) under which 38 types of plant species have been identified to treat wastewater in river streams.

#HimachalPradesh Chief Minister #JaiRamThakur on June 5 announced launch of a government scheme to buyback non-recyclable #polythene at a fixed price.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/qoYuQanjyN — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2019

This project will be implemented in Sukhna rivulet in Parwanoo, Markanda river in Kala Amb and Sirsa river in Baddi, all located in the state's main industrial hub in Solan district. Earlier in the day, Jai Ram Thakur was among the few politicians who urged the people to follow eco-friendly behaviour.

On the other hand, resident Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who expressed their commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," Kovind tweeted.

à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤­à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤½à¤¹à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥¤



Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.



Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future."

He also shared a video of his visits to places with natural beauty.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates