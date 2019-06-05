World Environment Day: Himachal to buy back non-recyclable polythene
Jai Ram Thakur launched the launched WaPIS (Water Purification Invigorative Scheme) under which 38 types of plant species have been identified to treat wastewater in river streams
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced the launch of a scheme to buy back non-recyclable polythene at a fixed price. He also launched environment-friendly bags made by the Department of Environmental Science and Technology.
‘‘à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸’’ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) June 5, 2019
à¤à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤· à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤°à¤£ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤²à¥à¤à¥¤#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/n8mhR3yaT8
Congratulating people on World Environment Day, the Chief Minister appreciated the support given by them in ensuring an effective ban on plastic in the state.
He also launched the launched WaPIS (Water Purification Invigorative Scheme) under which 38 types of plant species have been identified to treat wastewater in river streams.
#HimachalPradesh Chief Minister #JaiRamThakur on June 5 announced launch of a government scheme to buyback non-recyclable #polythene at a fixed price.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 5, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/qoYuQanjyN
This project will be implemented in Sukhna rivulet in Parwanoo, Markanda river in Kala Amb and Sirsa river in Baddi, all located in the state's main industrial hub in Solan district. Earlier in the day, Jai Ram Thakur was among the few politicians who urged the people to follow eco-friendly behaviour.
On the other hand, resident Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the leaders who expressed their commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.
On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019
"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," Kovind tweeted.
à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤½à¤¹à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥¤— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet.
Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future. pic.twitter.com/3V7yLD3d8U
Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future."
He also shared a video of his visits to places with natural beauty.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Environment Day: This Thane auto driver is on mission 'green'