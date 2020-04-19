World Health Organisation thanks Shah Rukh Khan for joining the One World concert

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom on Sunday thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for joining the star-studded virtual concert 'One World: Together At Home.

"Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19," he tweeted.

Thank you @iamsrk for standing in solidarity with @WHO & @GlblCtzn, & for joining the One world, #TogetherAtHome programme tonight. In solidarity, we can keep the world safe! #COVID19 https://t.co/GyMtp9MoDp — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 19, 2020

During the show, Khan urged the viewers to take action to support the ones that are at risk by staying home. Have a look at his tweet:

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome — a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rl pic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

"1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown due to COVID-19 -- but the country's most vulnerable are being hit the hardest. That's why @iamsrk is urging you to take action to support those at high-risk," Global Citizen tweeted.

The concert was organised by WHO and Global Citizen to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19.

Over 70 artists and celebrities from across the globe had joined the WHO's initiative of the online concert to thank and celebrate the healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the virtual concert raised over USD 127 million for the relief efforts of COVID-19. Some of the artists that were a part of the show are Elton John, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Celine Dion, and the Rolling Stone.

The show was hosted by the most popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert.

