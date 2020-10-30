World Vegan Day 2020: 5 Places to Try Vegan Food in Mumbai

Every year, World Vegan Day is observed across the globe on November 1. With increasing awareness and growing discussions about the impact of meat and dairy consumption on health and environment, it is certain that Veganism is here to stay. Many restaurants across the city are now offering vegan options to their menus. We have cherry-picked 5 places to get vegan food in Mumbai.



Vegan fiesta

In addition to being a vegan eatery, Rare Earth Vegan Cafe is among the first all-vegan stores across the nation. The menu comprises of breakfast items such as Keto Spinach Avocado and Green Smoothies bowl (Rs 500) and Berries Milk Shake (Soy milk for Rs 300 and Almond milk for Rs 350). The Vegan Tandoori Burger (Rs 380) with mock meat and chargrilled onions, Tofu Sandwich (Rs 300) with soy sauce and toasted tofu, and the Roasted Pumpkin Soup (Rs 290) flavoured with rosemary and thyme are not to be missed here. They are welcoming guests for dine-in and offering deliveries as well.



AT: Sethi Niwas 4th Rd Khar W, Mumbai, India

TIME: 10 AM-10 PM Monday- Friday, 10 AM-11 PM Saturday-Sunday

CALL: 9820030868



Ice cream can be vegan too

The first thing we think of when someone mentions ice cream is it being milk based. Vegan Heart is here to change it all and satisfy your cravings. The delivery-only establishment offers 100 percent dairy free and non-sugar ice creams in a range of tempting flavours such as Chilli Guava (Rs 180), and Chocolate Cookies and Cream (Rs 180). All their ice creams are naturally sweetened with dates. Belgian Chocolate (Rs 180), Mawa Malai (Rs 180), and Vanilla (Rs 180) are recommended. They also offer two variants of vegan sugar free banana bread: whole wheat (Rs 200) and gluten free (Rs 250).



AT: 302, Versova Shiv Kutir CHS Ltd, S.V.P Nagar, Mhada, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West

TIME: 10 AM- 11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 9870315858



Vegan fast food

Open for dine-in and deliveries, Good Do is a chain of vegan eateries serving fast food for all your junk food cravings. Spread across the city from Colaba to Lower Parel, the eatery offers favourites such as Masala Vegicken Nuggets (Rs 149) and Spicy Achari Tikka (Rs 230), both with mock meat. The Spicy Unmutton Roll (Rs 115) and Keema Roll (Rs 135) with mock mutton are a hit among patrons. For a regional flavour, UnMutton Sukka with Malabar Paratha (Rs 210) is prepared Chettinad style while Desi UnMutton Curry with Paratha (Rs 192) has a spicy Rajasthani preparation.



AT: Multiple Outlets across the City

TIME: 12 – 9:30 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8507083978 (Chowpatty)

LOG ONTO: https://www.gooddo.co.in/





All day breakfast and desserts

A haven for those with dietary restrictions, Seeds of Life offers a menu which is mostly vegan with numerous gluten free options. Their all-day breakfast includes interesting versions of our favourite dishes such as Tofu Akuri (Rs 295) which is a vegan alternative to scrambled eggs and the dairy-free Pancake My Eyes off You (Rs 395). As far as mains are concerned, a host of sandwiches and pizzas with vegan cheese are offered here. Top desserts served here are Carrot Cake (Rs 250), Chocolate Walnut Brownie (180), and Double Chocolate Cookie (Rs 125). They are open for dine-in and offering deliveries as well.



AT: 30B, Vora House, Palimala Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

TIME: Monday- Sunday 9 AM- 10 PM

CALL: 9653336089



Pizza fans welcome

Welcoming guests for dine-in, Earthlings Cafe offers many pizza variants with dairy-free cheese and mock meat. Their Pepperoni Pizza (Rs 390) with mock sriracha spiced mocked meat, Burger with Mock Chicken patty with barbeque sauce (Rs 285), and Spaghetti with mock meatballs (Rs 385) are lip smacking. If you are a fan of shakes, the cafe also serves Chocolate and Vanilla (Rs 190) flavours made with in-house cashew milk.

AT: Shop 12, Sterling CHS, Sundervan Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West

TIME: Tuesday- Sunday 11:30 AM- 11 PM

CALL: 8828111291

LOG ONTO: https://earthlings-cafe.business.site/

