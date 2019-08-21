Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi

national

The water level of the Yamuna river is now said to be at 206.44 metres, after it crossed the danger mark 205.33m on Monday night

Pic/Twitter IANS

After breaching the danger mark 205.33m on Monday night, the Yamuna river has once again continued to flow above the danger mark at 206.44 metres at 6 pm on Wednesday. According to sources, the water level has not risen any more.

According to a Flood Control Department official, the water level in the Yamuna showed a receding trend since the wee hours of Wednesday. The official said that the water level which was steady at 206.60 metres started receding since afternoon. Although water is reducing has started to reduce, the situation is still critical as officials are keeping a close watch on the water level danger mark in the Yamuna river.

The #Yamuna continued to flow above the danger mark at 206.44 metres at 6 p.m. on August 21 but with the #water level not rising any more. The river breached the danger mark of 205.33m on August 19 night, and the authorities were expecting the level to go up to 207m by August 21. pic.twitter.com/oYFQrd3Xpn — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 21, 2019

As per the flood department officials, the water level started rising due to heavy rainfall in northern India and the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. On Monday, the water level of the Yamuna river stood at 205m after over eight lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage in Haryana.

The Hathni Kund barrage from where the water was discharged provides drinking water to Delhi and normally takes about 72 hours to reach the capital. After the water level crossed the danger mark, thousands of people living along the banks of the river were moved to safer places.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal meets officials as Yamuna crosses 'warning mark' in Delhi

Due to the water level crossing the danger mark, Rail and vehicular traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge was also suspended as a precautionary measure. On Monday, Dekhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called an emergency meeting of officials to assess the situation and ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas along the river bed.

The Yamuna river passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts of Haryana before entering New Delhi. On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur which is located on the east bank of the Yamuna river.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also visited the flood-affected areas of Kisan Basti, Usmanpur and Gadhi Mandu and took stock of the situation. Back kin 1978, Delhi had witnessed the worst floods when the river's level touched a record 207.49m.

Also Read: Yamuna water level crosses 'danger mark', over 6,000 people from East Delhi shifted to tents

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates