'Young Gun Murugan' Kangana Ranaut gives sister Rangoli Chandel a haircut

The one thing that has been a common factor among celebrities during the coronavirus lockdown is either getting haircuts from their partners/siblings or giving them haircuts. Now, Kangana Ranaut, too, has joined in and the Manikarnika actress gave her sister Rangoli Chandel a much-needed haircut.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Rangoli Chandel posted a few pictures and wrote, "Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young-gun-murgan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual... what you all think of my new haircut..."

Well, we think Kangana did quite a nice job and gave Rangoli a fab new hairstyle! What do you think?

Recently, Preity Zinta gave husband Gene Goodenough a haircut too. Sharing a video of the same, Preity wrote, "I know he really trusts me when he lets me cut his hair. I'm hoping it goes well otherwise... I don't even want to think about it. Pls pray that Mr Goodenough gets a Goodenough haircut #lockdownhaircut #patiparmeshwar #haircut #quarantine #ting"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The actress now has Thalaivi and Dhaakad in her kitty.

