Amisha Chaudhary’s Flagship Brand Mrs India Legacy Goes International

Indian Queen Maker Amisha Chaudhary joins hands with International Pageant For Her Leading Brand Mrs India Legacy.

Amisha Chaudhary, founder director of the Diadem Mrs India Legacy is the first Indian to be crowned as Ms United Nations in 2017.Amisha is determined to take her brand to International Platform and the recent tie-up of Diadem Mrs India Legacy & Mrs International Global is a classic example of how an Indian Pageant ensures that it creates endless opportunities for Indian Women. Diadem Mrs India Legacy is now an official license holder and has the exclusive rights in India to send its queens to participate in Mrs International Global at Malaysia.

Diadem Mrs India Legacy pioneers at being one of the only pageants with a core philanthropic pursuit. Its initiative, Masik Satya, is a revolutionary movement that focuses on ground level development to ensure women empowerment. The queens and other volunteers organize campaigns to raise awareness and educate people about menstrual hygiene. These programs help underprivileged and rural Indian communities improve their quality of life.

As a concluding note, Amisha adds, "There are several misconceptions surrounding beauty pageants. We are here to change that. Sure, pageants are a celebration of beauty. But at the same time, they help develop self-confidence, discipline, and many other important skills. It is a life-changing experience for sure. This year, we're excited to find our new brilliant pageant queens who will help further our social cause and take the legacy ahead"