AquaPeace Reviews - Proven Ingredients That Work or Fake Scam Hype?

Like many parts, processes, and functions of the body, with age, ear health and hearing can decline.

Constant exposure to various environmental conditions that have a direct impact on hearing over the course of a lifetime, as well as ailments, health conditions, and medications, are all factors that can contribute negatively impact auditory processes and reduce hearing. Additionally, genetics can play a role in hearing loss, as well.

One of the five senses, we rely on our ability to hear on a constant basis. Hearing not only makes it possible to communicate with others, but it also plays a key role in learning, and alerts you to important alerts and warnings. In short, hearing has a direct impact on your health and well-being, as well as your overall quality of life. If you’re feeling that your hearing has declined, you’re experiencing symptoms that are associated with tinnitus (the presence of unusual noises that don’t appear to have a known origination point), or if you simply want to make sure that you keep your ear and hearing health in-check, you might be thinking about incorporating a supplement into your routine.

There are several supplements that target hearing health. In fact, the market has been inundated with hearing and ear health supplements in recent years. All of these products claim to offer positive results; however, in reality (and unfortunately), that usually isn’t the case. Sadly, many products fall short and don’t live up to the claims they make. A new hearing and ear health supplement has been introduced recently that just may be different from all the rest: AquaPeace .

What is AquaPeace? How does it work? What ingredients does it contain? What benefits does it offer? To find the answers to these questions and more and to determine if AquaPeace is the right option for you, keep on reading. In this guide, we provide an overview of AquaPeace so that you can determine if it is, in fact, it is the right option for you.

What is AquaPeace?

AquaPeace is a deep-sea hearing formula that has been specially formulated to support ear health and improve hearing, according to the manufacturer’s website. It is also said to maintain cardiovascular health and promote mental calmness.

The AquaPeace website references the findings of a scientific study that examined the effects of sea anemones and their auditory hair cells. The study discovered a developmental gene, known as “pou-iv”, is linked to the touch in sea anemones' tentacles and in human’s sense of hearing. Pou-iv plays an essential role in the proper development of auditory hair cells in mammals; mice that lack this gene are deaf.

Sea anemones are the closest living relatives of beings with bilateral symmetry, including humans. As such, studying sea anemones can help scientists better understand the evolutionary history of humans because the features that both beings share are believed to have been present in the last common ancestor of both beings. One of the most crucial features that humans and sea anemones share is the nervous system, and the genes that each being uses in neural development are similar.

The auditory cells in the inner ear of humans and other vertebrates that pick up vibrations and convert those vibrations to sound are known as hair cells. Though it isn’t known if sea anemones can hear, cells on their tentacles – also known as hair cells – resemble the hair cells in the inner ear of humans. Sea anemones use these cells to detect the movement of their prey.

In the study referenced on the AquaPeace website, researchers knocked out the pou-iv gene in a sea anemone and discovered that doing so lead to the abnormal development of hair cells on their tentacles. This, in turn, eliminated the animal’s response to touch. It was also found that pou-iv is necessary to turn on the polycystin 1 gene in sea creatures, a gene that is needed in the kidney cells of vertebrates to sense normal fluid flow. These findings indicate that the pou-iv gene played a role in the development of the sense of touch that dates back at least as far back as the last ancestor that humans and sea anemones shared.

According to the researchers, the study is important, because it indicates that the building blocks of the sense of hearing in humans have evolved hundreds of millions of years ago. Studies also show nutrient and fatty acid circulation in sea anemones plays a key part in the development and health of their hair cells. Given the connection between the hair cells of sea anemones and humans, this suggests that the circulation of nutrients and fatty acids also contributes to human auditory cell health.

The makers of AquaPeace used the findings of this study to develop this unique hearing supplement formula, which was designed to deliver rare, nutrient-dense algae to the auditory hair cells. The formula is made of powerful, nutrient-rich, all-natural ingredients that are procured from remote areas of Japan and other countries throughout East Asia.

AquaPeace Benefits

There are a number of benefits that make AquaPeace stand out from other hearing supplements that are on the market. Some of the most notable benefits include the following:

100 percent all-natural

Stimulant-free and non-habit forming

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Additive-free

Made of rare, nutrient-dense ingredients that are clinically proven to improve hearing

Made in an FDA-registered facility

Made using GMP-certified practices

Made in the USA

Easy to take

Two free bonuses with orders of 3 or 6 bottles

AquaPeace Disadvantages

While there are minimal downsides associated with AquaPeace, it’s important to be aware of these disadvantages so that you can determine if it is the right choice for you.

Can only be purchased via the official AquaPeace website , so it may not be accessible to everyone

While it has been found to be safe for men and women of all ages, individuals who have pre-existing health conditions or who are pregnant, who may be pregnant, or who are breastfeeding should consult with a physician before taking AquaPeace

What is AquaPeace Made Of?

AquaPeace is the one and only deep-sea formula that is comprised of highly nutritious and exceptionally rare algae. The algae used in this formula contain nutrients that are essential to the health of auditory hair cells. Each capsule of AquaPeace hearing supplement contains the following ingredients:

Ecklonia Cava

Edible brown algae, ecklonia cava grows in the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean. It’s nutrient-rich and is highly regarded for its medicinal properties. Breastfeeding mothers have used the algae as an herbal remedy for centuries, and it’s also been used to treat a variety of health conditions.

Ecklonia cava is rich in powerful plant compounds that researchers believe have antioxidant properties, as well as properties that can help to combat cancer, diabetes, and allergies. It may also be able to improve circulation and reduce inflammation; factors that can be beneficial for hearing.

Sea Buckthorn

A thorny tree that is native to Asia, as well as parts of Europe, parts of sea buckhorn trees have been used in homeopathic medicine for thousands of years. It contains a wealth of beneficial properties, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, including essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin E, and anthocyanins. The nutritional content of sea buckhorn is believed to support and strengthen the health of the inner ear.

Sea Mustard

A form of brown seaweed, sea mustard is one of the key ingredients used in miyeok guk, or Korean seaweed soup, as well as several other Asian dishes. Brown seaweed is an aquatic vegetable and is rich in vital nutrients, including iodine, iron, magnesium, and fiber, as well as B vitamins. Sea mustard has long been used for medicinal purposes. It has the ability to prevent and treat cancer, promote weight loss, combat inflammation, improve cardiovascular health, and prevent or reverse diabetes (among other things. Sea mustard is used in AquaPeace because it contains nutrients that are vital for hearing health.

Chlorella

A bright green algae, chlorella is considered a superfood. That’s because it is so rich in vital nutrients, including iron, protein, B vitamins, dietary fiber, and complex carbohydrates. It’s also packed with antioxidants, such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin C, as well as carotenoids like beta carotene, which help to combat free radicals. Chlorella has been used as a natural remedy for centuries. It has been shown to lower cholesterol levels, reduce the risk of anemia during pregnancy, and support the detox of heavy metals that can negatively impact hearing health. It also helps to support the health of auditory hair cells.

Spirulina

A blue-green algae, spirulina has been used for thousands of years for its powerful health benefits. It’s typically cultivated from lakes or farmed in ponds and it’s rich in essential nutrients, including fat-soluble vitamins (A, E, and K), fatty acids, beta-carotene, and minerals. It’s an excellent source of protein, too. Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant, has the ability to lower blood pressure, control blood sugar, prevent and treat cancer, improves liver health, and may even help to combat obesity. Spirulina also contains nutrients that are vital for hearing and improves immune function.

Astaxanthin

A carotenoid, a natural pigment that is found in various types of food, astaxanthin offers a variety of health benefits. It’s what gives foods like algae, salmon, lobster, and krill its orangey-red color. It’s also often found in chlorophyte a form of green algae. Astaxanthin is rich in powerful antioxidants and has high levels of vitamin C and vitamin E, as well as beta-carotene. This carotenoid has been found to improve hearing and brain health, protect the heart, and fights free-radical damage.

AquaPeace Customer Reviews

Several reviews and testimonials from verified customers have been published on the AquaPeace website. Reviewers indicated that the supplement has not only improved their hearing but that it has improved their health, overall.

“Thanks to AquaPeace, I can finally have a good night’s rest! It has been such a huge relief for me.” – Sara Flake – New York, USA

“I started using AquaPeace based on the recommendation of my ENT and it’s worked wonders for me so far.” – Tom M, Wyoming, USA

“… about 2 short weeks of taking AquaPeace, I couldn’t believe how well it works. My focus and energy have improved so much. I feel I have a second chance at life again!” – Jackie Austin, Chicago, USA

AquaPeace Pricing

AquaPeace is sold in three different packages. Sizing and pricing for these packages are as follows:

1 bottle (30-day supply) - $69 and free shipping

3 bottles (90-day supply) - $59 per bottle, free shipping, and 2 free bonus eBooks

6 bottles (180-day supply) - $49 per bottle, free shipping, and 2 free bonus eBooks

What are the Free Bonus eBooks?

When you order 3 or 6 bottles of AquaPeace, you’ll receive the following bonus eBooks, absolutely for free:

The Fast Track to Super Hearing

How to Get Rid of Vertigo Through Hearing

How to Take AquaPeace

Taking this supplement is easy. Simply take one AquaPeace capsule each day, morning or night. You can take it on an empty stomach or with a meal, whichever you prefer.

Is there a Guarantee?

AquaPeace is backed by a 100 percent, iron-clad satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason you are not happy with this hearing supplement, just contact the manufacturer within 60 days of purchasing and you’ll receive a full money back, no-questions-asked refund.

Who Should Take AquaPeace?

Anyone who is experiencing hearing loss or who wants to support the health of their hearing can take AquaPeace. This supplement is safe for men and women of all ages; however, while no adverse effects have been reported, it is always best to err on the side of caution. If you aren’t sure, speak with your healthcare provider.

Final Thoughts

AquaPeace is a 100 percent all-natural supplement that has been specially formulated to support hearing health It contains ingredients that have been proven to improve hearing, as well as offer a number of other health benefits. Given the fact that it is backed by a 100 percent money-back guarantee and that there are positive reviews from dozens of satisfied customers, if you want to improve or protect your hearing, giving AquaPeace a try would certainly be worth your while .

