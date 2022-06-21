Influencers are converting authentic, niched, and devoted audiences into valuable pools for brands’ marketing campaigns. And the control of influencers on consumer behaviour seems to develop more & more in future, with a prediction of $370 million spend on influencer marketing by 2027. Since, the vast majority of marketers are breeding real revenue from influencer marketing, and the top 13% are making $20 or more for each $1 invested!

The 5% brands who voted that they didn’t meet their target goals, expounded they failed to select the ideal influencer marketing agency, who could have essentially implemented a strategic approach for recruiting the right influencer, content creation-curation-management and tracking ROI. The quandary has become more puzzling for brands today; As according to studies, the ever-growing industry gave birth to 1360 Influencer marketing focused platforms and agencies in the last 5 years and brands need to rely on an agency which has a good prior experience in executing productive influencer marketing campaigns. Plus, owns an adequate pool of influencer partners at board to accurately seek out the absolute best new and recognized voices to communicate an authentically crafted – bespoke campaign.

After analysing results and reviews coming direct from numerous brands on various influencer marketing campaigns organized by different agencies and influencers, we concluded the best influencer marketing agency in the influencer marketing realm is undoubtedly Grynow.

The company has dominated on a global scale for a reason. The triumph of Grynow counts many successful campaigns planned for brands like; Facebook, Amazon, Oneplus, PayTM, Coin switch, Loco, Clear tax, World of tanks, MX Takatak, Winzo, Fan2Play, Rush by Hike, Smytten, Moz, Trell, Vita, Roposso and many more.

With the brightest minds at the helm, 1,50,000 influencers on board, the company personnel employ the latest tools, have acquired industry-specific doyen insights, capitalize on Influencers' strengths, execute cross-border campaigns with precision targeting, and much more.

What makes Grynow the Best Influencer Marketing Platform?

The Top Influencer Marketing Platform Offers Performance-based Services

Expertise in cutting-edge analytic tools and tracking technology has made the company a force capable of capitalizing the highly effective influencer performance metrics. For instance, the agency considers click-through rate, cost per click (CPC), Pay-per-click (PPC), cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) conversion rate, sales, etc., from previous campaigns.

The performance-based approach is practical because it brings the best from opinion leaders. It also helps brands keep their budgets in check as Influencers are gauged on their merits, in contrast to vanity metrics like total following or posting frequency.

Builds Influencer Marketing Strategies Based on strong understanding of influencer niches

In Addition to utilizing the extended reach of celebrities and athletes, the experts can capitalize on the specificity of micro and nano Influencers to build rapport with their clients. Of course, no niche is safe from a few bad apples; hence the platform performs a thorough evaluation to give a 360° view of its selected influencers.

Influencer fraud has been rampant in the industry; according to Statista, 59.9% of influencers were involved in fraudulent activities in recent years. Many social media creators utilize bots, buy followers, or collaborate with online groups to mimic engagement, which can sometimes be misleading. However, the top influencer marketing company can weed out genuine mavens from the fake by assessing specific vital parameters.

The top influencer marketing agency delivers results across borders

Communities across the globe are unique; they prefer specific themes, thus requiring a personalized touch - this is also true for audiences residing in different parts of a country. Grynow is a top-notch agency capable of multi-linguistic project management. The company has worked with clients worldwide with a 100% success rate in its years of operation.

While local Influencers are the ideal choice for cross-border campaigns, hiring them for existing projects can also be cost-efficient. However, making first cross-border contact can be tricky due to linguistic and legal barriers.

At leading influencer marketing agency, doyens are categorized on multiple factors, including language and location. The company experts prepare localized influencer resumes that highlight critical insights for their client's discretion. Furthermore, they spearhead cross-border negotiations, draft professional contracts and handle monetary transactions through specialized payment systems. As the top agency globally, Grynow can also interpret, translate and localize existing content and handle global distribution.

To sum Up

Working with an agency like Grynow can help brands get the most from their campaigns. The firm has helped its clients build awareness, generate sales, boost engagement, etc., by effectively utilizing the strengths of selected opinion leaders.