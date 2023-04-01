Bhagwa Yatra Creates A History In Indore: Indore's City Became Bhagwa With More Than 11 Thousands Vehicles

A Record was set in the city of Devi Ahilya – Indore, as a unique Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra featuring 11,000 vehicles and 21 RATH took place on 19th March 2023.

This Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra saw a remarkable display of social solidarity as monasteries, temples, sects, and societies joined together on the journey. Led by Sanstha Purusharth President Nanuram Kumawat, the yatra began with the worship of Bharat Mata Rath in the presence of saints, with children dressed as Lord Rama and Hanuman attracting attention of the crowd. Over 235 forums showered the procession with flowers along its 21-kilometer route through the city's main intersections and roads, taking three hours to reach RAJWADA from MR-10 bypass junction. Volunteers, social workers associated with social, religious, and political organizations, as well as women, girls, and youth, actively participated in the Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra to make it a resounding success, promoting the message of social solidarity to the residents of Indore.

According to Nanuram Kumawat, the Purusharth bhagwa yatra commenced with the recitation of Vedic mantras in the presence of sages and under the guidance of learned pundits. The yatra featured a convoy of thousands of vehicles, alongside 21 beautifully decorated RATH that captured the attention of the Religious & Social workers, public in attendance.

The Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra Rath travelled approximately 21 kilometers during the yatra, filling the places, intersections, and routes with the mesmerising chants of "Jai Shri Ram." The Bhagwa Yatra saw active participation from a significant number of women, young girls and boys and over 1050 Volunteers who took on the responsibility of organizing the entire Bhagwa Yatra.

The occasion of Gudi Padwa, Hindu New Year saw a remarkable display of social harmony during the Bhagwa Yatra. The Muslim community also welcomed the Bhagwa Yatra by setting up a stage, while various groups, including Agrawal Samaj, Sarva Brahmin Samaj, Shwetambar Jain Samaj, Digambar Jain Samaj, Jain Social Group, Kumawat Samaj, Valmiki Samaj, Bairwa Samaj, Ahirwar Samaj, Bhami and Kori Samaj, Yadav, Gurjar, and Pal Samaj, and several social, religious, and spiritual organizations extended a warm welcome to the visit.

Notably, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia, IMC PARSHAD Kamal Vaghela, Nandkishore Pahadia, Rajiv Jain, Malkhan Kataria, BJP City General Secretory Savita Akhand, Ex MLA Parasram Verma, Ghanshyam Sher, and thousands of people, including Pratiksha Nayer (Malvi Bhabhi) participated in the Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra which commenced from MR-10 Bypass Junction Near Labh Ganga Garden. The journey brought people from all walks of life together in a spirit of solidarity and shared purpose.

The Purusharth Bhagwa Yatra also had the esteemed presence of several Saint-Mahatmas, including Aishwaryanand Maharaj, Panchkuiya Mahamandaleshwar Ramgopaldas Maharaj, Harikrishna Tiwari of Bhuteshwar, Babasaheb Taranekar, Sadhvi Ananta Devi, Sukhram Maharaj of Kishangarh Rajasthan, Umeshanand Maharaj, Vivekananda Maharaj, Girdharraj Maharaj from the ISKCON Temple, Sant Shri Kishandevji Maharaj from Ujjain, and Anilji Maharaj from the Kabir Panthi sect.